Ethverse Price Reaches $0.20 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $24,142.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

