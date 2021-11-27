Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Mattel posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. 1,406,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.