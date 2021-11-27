Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.98 Million

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $130.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $530.91 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 820,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,524. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 367.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.