Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.98 Million

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $130.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $530.91 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 820,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,524. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 367.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

