Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBWI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. 1,867,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,946. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

