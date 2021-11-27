Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.43. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

