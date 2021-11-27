Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 94.7% in November

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Points International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 7,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Points International has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.39 million, a PE ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Points International will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.