Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 506.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

KBWY stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

