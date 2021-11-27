QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.