Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 14,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,966. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

