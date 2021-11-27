Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,193.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $55,193.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00417052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 389.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,319,915 coins and its circulating supply is 39,619,915 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.