Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

