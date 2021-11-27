Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.48.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

