Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

