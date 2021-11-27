Pinkcoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $2,729.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00339465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005310 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,971,733 coins and its circulating supply is 432,711,297 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

