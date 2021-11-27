Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$33,600.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,060,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,537,736.32.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock remained flat at $C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. 35,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company has a market cap of C$72.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

