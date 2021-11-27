Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Tops $20.22 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $5,411.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.99 or 0.00032646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00104137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.38 or 0.07470284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,112.09 or 0.99991490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mIAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.