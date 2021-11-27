Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $9.89 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $749.49 million and $96.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.89 or 0.00017947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00104137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.38 or 0.07470284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,112.09 or 0.99991490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,766,924 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

