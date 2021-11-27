DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

