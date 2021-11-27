Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

