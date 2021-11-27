DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

