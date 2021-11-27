Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 40,143 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,143 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

