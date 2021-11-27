Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.73. Dover posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.24. 546,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,485. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

