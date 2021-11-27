Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.