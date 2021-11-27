NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 521,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.