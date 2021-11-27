Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.