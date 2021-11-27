Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 5,225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

