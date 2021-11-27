GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 4,292.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of GPTGF remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Friday. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.
GPT Group Company Profile
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.