Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 65.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.