Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Select Medical stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

