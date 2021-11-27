WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

