QV Investors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,470 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.