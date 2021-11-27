Arlington Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2,153.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.32 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

