Insight Folios Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

