Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.53. 15,832,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,733. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

