Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 689.7% in November

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a growth of 689.7% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AITX remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 16,359,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,419,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.