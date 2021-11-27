Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 99.6% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,866. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

