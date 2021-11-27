Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 99.6% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,866. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
