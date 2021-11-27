American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,765. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

