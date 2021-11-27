American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,765. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
