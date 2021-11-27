Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.