Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 295,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,394. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

