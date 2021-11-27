SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 849 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

