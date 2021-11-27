Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post $3.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $4.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.57. 1,613,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

