Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

