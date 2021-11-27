Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 446,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

