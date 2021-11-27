Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $25.23 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

