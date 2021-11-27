Private Advisor Group LLC Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,184 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

