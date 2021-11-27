Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after buying an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

