BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

