WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

