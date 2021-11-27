Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,384 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

