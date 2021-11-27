WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WLYYF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,033. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

